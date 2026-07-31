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Former Banstead Manor Stud owner Hugo Morriss dies aged 86
Hugo Morriss, the former owner of Banstead Manor Stud, has died at the age of 86.
Morriss owned and managed the historic Newmarket nursery until its sale to Juddmonte in 1987. During his time at Banstead Manor the stud stood Group 1-winning stallions Wollow, Ile De Bourbon and Beldale Flutter.
Among the best horses he bred was Pentland Firth, who finished third behind Roberto in the 1972 Derby, while Persian Heights passed the post first in the 1988 Benson & Hedges Gold Cup, now the Juddmonte International, only to be disqualified. He and his late wife Maya also owned the triple Listed winner Grand Passion.
After selling Banstead Manor, Morriss continued to breed on a smaller scale, boarding his mares at Kirsten Rausing's Lanwades Stud. The pair bred and raced horses together, including the Listed winner Sons And Lovers.
Thoroughbred breeding had long been part of the Morriss family's history. His grandfather Henry Morriss, who built the family's fortune through business interests in China, owned the 1925 Derby winner Manna and bought Banstead Manor as the colt's home for his stud career.
Morriss died on July 18.
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