First winner for Starfield Stud's Space Traveller

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Starfield Stud's Group 2-winning miler Space Traveller was supplied with his first winner when Miss Diana struck at Syracuse on Saturday.

The two-year-old is out of the Mastercraftsman mare Tatra and sold to Marco Bozzi for just €1,000 at last year's Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale when consigned by Oaklands Park Stud.

Space Traveller won his first two starts as a juvenile for Richard Fahey and was also Group 3-placed that year when second in the Prix Eclipse at Maisons-Laffitte. He opened his Group account when defeating Space Blues in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot the following season, while he landed Group 2 success three starts later in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown.

He made just one start at four when sixth in the Queen Anne to Circus Maximus, while he landed the Listed Ganton Stakes at York the following year. A transfer to Brendan Walsh in the US saw him pick up Grade 1 placings in the Woodbine Mile Stakes, Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes and Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes.

Space Traveller has 123 foals from his debut crop, conceived from his sole season at Ballyhane Stud in 2023.

The ten-year-old has spent his last three seasons at Starfield Stud, standing this term for a fee of €5,000.

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