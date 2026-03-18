First winner for Sealiway as Dubois homebred Witchway impresses at Marseille-Borely

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Sealiway, Haras de Beaumont's Champion Stakes winner, was supplied with his first winner when Witchway made a fine impression on debut at Marseille-Borely on Wednesday.

The Jean-Pierre Dubois homebred was sent off favourite and travelled smoothly under Hugo Besnier, duly pulling readily clear of his rivals in the five-furlong contest.

In second was Dicanto, a son of Listed winner and Grosser Preis von Berlin runner-up Dicaprio, while Body Physical, a daughter of another first-season sire in Prix Maurice de Gheest victor Marianafoot, took third spot.

Witchway is the second foal out of the winning Nathaniel mare Were, a daughter of the Listed-placed Invincible Spirit mare White Witch. The family also includes Argentinian Group 1 winners Ishitaki, New Dandy, Nice Tradition and Nice Bijou.

Sealiway was a top-class performer at two for Gousserie Racing, that campaign resulting in an eight-length success over Coventry Stakes winner Nando Parrado in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp.

The son of Galiway was second to St Mark's Basilica in the following year's Prix du Jockey Club and went on to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot, defeating Dubai Honour, Mac Swiney, Mishriff and Adayar in the process.

Sealiway retired to Haras de Beaumont in 2023 for an opening fee of €12,000 and his first yearlings last year sold for up to €115,000. He stands this covering season for €10,000.

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