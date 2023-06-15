First winner for Derby hero Masar as Godolphin's Will Scarlet makes merry work of rivals at Longchamp

Godolphin's Derby hero and Dalham Hall sire Masar became the latest first-season sire to get off the mark as Will Scarlet struck in the famous blue silks at Longchamp on Thursday.

The homebred of Sheikh Mohammed's operation had finished a fast-closing second on debut at the track last month and duly went one better at the Parisian racecourse.

He is the ninth foal out of Nayef's Prix de l'Opera winner Lady Marian, making him a close relation to the team's Loxley, by Masar's sire New Approach and the winner of the Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville and Dubai City Of Gold during his career. The pair are also related to the Qatar stakes-placed Local Law (by Dubawi), as well as minor winners Forest Maiden (Invincible Spirit) and Edwinstowe (Shamardal). Edwinstowe is in the middle of Sherwood Forest, with the Robin Hood theme continued with another sibling Miss De Haviland, the actor who played Maid Marian on screen.

Masar has had several other runners place from a handful to start and the best is expected to come from a horse who struck at the highest level in the 2018 Epsom Classic. However the chestnut was precocious enough to break his maiden at Goodwood in May of his juvenile campaign, beating subsequent multiple Group-winning sprinter Invincible Army to boot.

Masar and William Buick after landing the 2018 Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

He was also third in the Chesham, won the Group 3 Solario Stakes, was third to Happily in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and was also sixth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf later on.

Despite one below-par start in Meydan on his first start at three, the son of New Approach went on to win the Craven Stakes by nine lengths - from a field that included Roaring Lion - as well as finishing a fine third to Saxon Warrior in the 2,000 Guineas. At Epsom he struck by a length and a half from Dee Ex Bee, with Roaring Lion in third and Group 1 winners Saxon Warrior and Kew Gardens in behind too.

He missed the rest of his three-year-old season and made two starts at four before retiring to Dalham Hall Stud for an introductory fee of £15,000. He was clipped to £14,000 for the 2021 season and has remained there since.

Well supported by Darley in his second career, Masar had a Tattersalls Book 1 and 2 average of £109,000, while overall 50 of his yearlings sold for an average of £56,000.

Masar also hails from the bluest of bloodlines, being out of Group 2 UAE Derby winner Khawlah, a granddaughter of stakes scorer Melikah, a Lammtarra daughter of the phenomenal Urban Sea and therefore a half-sister to Galileo, Sea The Stars and Black Sam Bellamy.

