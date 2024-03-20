First winner for Haras du Taillis' Hey Gaman as Eagle Gate soars to victory at Marseille-Borely

Haras du Taillis' Classic-placed Hey Gaman became the latest first-season sire to be off the mark with an early winner when Eagle Gate won at Marseille-Borely on Wednesday.

Bred by the Normandy farm out of the winning Power mare Ekatea, the colt had sold to trainer Christophe Escuder for €8,000 at the Osarus September Yearling Sale. He led home a one-two-three for first-season sires as Stunning Spirit's Pastisse and Romanised's Sissi Imperatrice took minor honours.

Eagle Gate's dam is related to a number of winners, including the Listed-placed Tea Dance, St Ives and Galinea.

They are in turn out of the smart Statue Of Liberty mare Galaktea, third to Starlit Sands in the Prix d'Arenberg, and a half-sister to stakes winner Aktoria, the dam of last year's Prix Greffulhe scorer Greenland, by Saxon Warrior.

PJ McDonald and James Tate flank Hey Gaman after an impressive success in the Group 3 Prix du Palais-Royal at Longchamp Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Hey Gaman was bred by Rabbah Bloodstock and won three times at two for James Tate, including the Listed Denford Stakes. He was also a narrow second in the Champagne Stakes to Seahenge on his following start that term.

At three, he started off with a third in the Greenham Stakes and was runner-up in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains before a third in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein later that year.

The son of New Approach landed a black-type score in the King Richard III Stakes on his first start at four and won the Prix du Palais-Royal on his following start. He was also second in the Minstrel Stakes and Lennox Stakes that summer.

Hey Gaman retired to stand at Taillis for 2021 at a fee of €2,250. He has a small crop to represent him this year and is currently standing for €1,900.

