First winner for Group 1 winner Technician as Nrissa strikes in France

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Knockmullen House Stud's Group 1 winner Technician sired his first winner on Friday when first-crop daughter Nrissa struck on her second outing at Senonnes.

The three-year-old had finished a promising third at Vichy over a mile and a half in May and stepped forward to strike by a length in the 15-furlong bumper for trainer Alain Couetil.

A homebred for Joel-Jean Hamon, Nrissa is out of the once-raced Saint Des Saints mare Tara De Beaumont, a half-sister to Grade 1 Prix Renaud du Vivier runner-up Zephyr De Beaumont. Tara De Beaumont is in turn out of Adhira De Beaumont, a half-sister to Italian Grade 1 hurdle scorer Ange De Beaumont and Listed-winning hurdler Chris De Beaumont.

Technician won the Prix Royal-Oak in 2019 for Martyn Meade, having landed a brace of Group races previously in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes and Prix Chaudenay.

He initially retired to Haras de Montaigu in France and stood there for two seasons before transferring to Manton Park for 2024. The son of Mastercraftsman has resided at Knockmullen House Stud for the last two seasons, standing for €2,000.

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