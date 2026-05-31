First winner for Darley's three-time Group 1-winning sprinter Perfect Power

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Darley's three-time Group 1 winner Perfect Power sired his first winner courtesy of a narrow debut success by Rouhi in the opening race at Chantilly on Sunday.

The Alessandro Botti-trained colt was bred by the Hughes family out of the Lethal Force mare Quartet, a sister to the Listed-placed Crotchet. The duo are out of the Cheveley Park-bred Pivotal mare Humouresque, a Group 3-winning half-sister to high-class sprinter Danehurst. Danehurst is the second dam of July Cup and Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille .

Rouhi made his sales ring debut when selling from Hazelwood Bloodstock to Northface Bloodstock for 36,000gns at the 2024 Tattersalls December Foal Sale.

He had then made 72,000gns to MC Bloodstock from Boherguy Stud's draft at the following year's Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, before being hammered down to Federico Barberini at last month's Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale for £47,000 from Gaybrook Lodge Stud.

His sire had also graduated from the Doncaster auction in 2021 when selling to Blandford Bloodstock from Tally-Ho Stud for £110,000.

Perfect Power went on to become a top-class juvenile for Richard Fahey and owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum. He struck at Hamilton on his second start in June 2021 before landing the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. He bounced back from a fifth in the Richmond Stakes to land a brace of Group 1s in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

The son of Ardad opened his three-year-old campaign with victory in the Greenham Stakes before returning to sprinting after a midfield finish in the 2,000 Guineas. He collected his third Group 1 success in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Perfect Power retired to Darley's Dalham Hall Stud for an opening fee of £15,000 in 2023, where he covered 133 mares that term. He stood this season for £7,500.

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