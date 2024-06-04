First winner for Ashford Stud's Maximum Security as Rosa Salvaje blooms at Saint-Cloud

Ashford Stud's multiple Grade 1 winner and champion three-year-old Maximum Security had his first winner on Tuesday when Rosa Salvaje struck at Saint-Cloud.

The filly was bred by Yeguada Centurion out of the winning Malibu Moon mare Idle Hour, a half-sister to several winners and a daughter of Grade 1 La Brea Stakes winner Downthedustyroad. Trained by Christopher Head, Rosa Salvaje had sold to joint-owner Frederic Sauque for €75,000 from Haras de l'Hotellerie at Arqana's August Yearling Sale.

Rosa Salvaje hails from the first crop of Maximum Security, a son of New Year's Day who won the Florida Derby and Haskell Invitational Stakes either side of being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby due to interference.

The top-class performer added another Grade 1 to his name later that season with success in the Cigar Mile. He was also a nine-and-three-quarter length winner on his sole start at two.

Maximum Security: off the mark as a sire Credit: Edward Whitaker

He was initially trained by Jason Servis and won the first Saudi Cup in 2020, just nine days before Servis was among an original group of 27 defendants charged with the doping of racehorses. Last July, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia earlier this year took steps to disqualify Maximum Security from the $20 million race.

Having swapped to Bob Baffert's yard that summer, Maximum Security won the Pacific Classic Stakes and San Diego Handicap, as well as placing second in the Awesome Again Stakes. He was retired to Ashford Stud in Kentucky for the 2021 covering season at a fee of $20,000 and his first yearlings have sold for up to $350,000.

Maximum Security is out of the Anasheed mare Lil Indy, a close relation to triple Grade 1 scorer Flat Out. He stood this year for $7,500.

Read more

Prix Ganay winner and sire Dariyan dies aged 12