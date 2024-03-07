First three mares confirmed in foal to Haras de Bouquetot's Lusail

The first three mares covered by Haras de Bouquetot's first-season sire Lusail have all been confirmed in foal.

A son of Mehmas who struck in the Gimcrack and July Stakes at two, he went on to finish a close second to Coroebus in the St James's Palace Stakes. He was also third in the Prix Jean Prat for Al Shaqab Racing and Richard Hannon.

His in-foal mares are Baileys Showgirl, a stakes-winning and Group-placed daughter of Sepoy, as well as War Story, a daughter of the stakes-placed Fenella's Link, and Evertogether, a daughter of Kodiac from the precocious family of Dragon Pulse and Shalaa.

Other mares already covered by Lusail include Asanda, out of a sister to Classic hero Cockney Rebel; Texanne, a sister to top-level winner Never On Sunday; Sans Appel, a sister of Group 1 performer Bawina; Shalfah, a daughter of the Classic-placed Rjwa; Shaloisi, sister of Prix Jean Romanet winner Aristia and Kenzahope, a sister of Coronation Stakes second Kenhope.

Lusail stands his first season for a fee of €6,000.

