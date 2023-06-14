Racing Post logo
News

First rules winner for Rosshill Farm's Altruistic as well-related Pearlofflorida strikes at Sligo

Altruistic (chestnut, left): Racing Post Trophy third had his first rules winner at Sligo on TuesdayCredit: Stringer

Rosshill Farm sire and Racing Post Trophy third Altruistic was represented by his first rules winner at Sligo on Tuesday when Pearlofflorida struck in a mares' maiden hurdle.

Bred by Rosshill's Eamonn Hogan out of the well-related Bibi's Pearl - a daughter of a full-sister to the mighty Florida Pearl - Pearlofflorida had won her maiden point in May last year at Punchestown. 

Now owned by John Murray, the six-year-old had sold to Rachel Maher for just €1,000 at the 2017 Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale when offered by Rosshill Farm.

Altruistic, who stands 2023 for a fee of €500, won his maiden at the first attempt for Johnny Murtagh at Naas in August 2013. The son of Galileo went on to be twice Group-placed when third in the Beresford Stakes and then third to subsequent St Leger hero Kingston Hill in the Racing Post Trophy. 

A graduate of Arqana's August Sale and the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale, the Swettenham Stud and Scout Stable-bred 12-year-old has only had a small number of representatives on the track to date. 

Altruistic is out of the winning Rock Of Gibraltar mare Altesse Imperiale, making him a close relation to Rose Of Lancaster Stakes scorer Teodoro (by Teofilo) and American Listed winner September Stars. His dam is a half-sister to American Grade 1 winner Angara and black type winner and producer Arlesienne, as well as being closely related to Prix Corrida scorer Actrice.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 14 June 2023Last updated 11:28, 14 June 2023
