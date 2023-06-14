First rules winner for Rosshill Farm's Altruistic as well-related Pearlofflorida strikes at Sligo

Rosshill Farm sire and Racing Post Trophy third Altruistic was represented by his first rules winner at Sligo on Tuesday when Pearlofflorida struck in a mares' maiden hurdle.

Bred by Rosshill's Eamonn Hogan out of the well-related Bibi's Pearl - a daughter of a full-sister to the mighty Florida Pearl - Pearlofflorida had won her maiden point in May last year at Punchestown.

Now owned by John Murray, the six-year-old had sold to Rachel Maher for just €1,000 at the 2017 Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale when offered by Rosshill Farm.

Altruistic, who stands 2023 for a fee of €500, won his maiden at the first attempt for Johnny Murtagh at Naas in August 2013. The son of Galileo went on to be twice Group-placed when third in the Beresford Stakes and then third to subsequent St Leger hero Kingston Hill in the Racing Post Trophy.

A graduate of Arqana's August Sale and the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale, the Swettenham Stud and Scout Stable-bred 12-year-old has only had a small number of representatives on the track to date.

Altruistic is out of the winning Rock Of Gibraltar mare Altesse Imperiale, making him a close relation to Rose Of Lancaster Stakes scorer Teodoro (by Teofilo) and American Listed winner September Stars. His dam is a half-sister to American Grade 1 winner Angara and black type winner and producer Arlesienne, as well as being closely related to Prix Corrida scorer Actrice.

