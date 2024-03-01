First mares scanned in foal to Shadwell's Mostahdaf

Shadwell reports its new resident Mostahdaf to have had his first five mares scanned in foal.

The homebred son of Frankel retired the winner of eight stakes races and in 2023 completed an outstanding Group 1 double when triumphing in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International. He also took a valuable prize in Saudi Arabia.

Stephen Collins, European bloodstock manager of the operation, said: "We are delighted with how Mostahdaf has commenced his first book. He has been well-received by breeders as a horse with immense ability, good looks as well as an exceptional pedigree packed with natural speed.

"Mostahdaf is being supported by many leading breeders and will cover a high-quality first book.”

Mostahdaf is standing at Beech House Stud in Newmarket for a fee of £15,000.

