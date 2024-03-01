Racing Post logo
News

First mares scanned in foal to Shadwell's Mostahdaf

Mostahdaf storms to victory in the Neom Turf Cup
Mostahdaf, seen winning the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia last year, compiled a fine recordCredit: Edward Whitaker

Shadwell reports its new resident Mostahdaf to have had his first five mares scanned in foal.

The homebred son of Frankel retired the winner of eight stakes races and in 2023 completed an outstanding Group 1 double when triumphing in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International. He also took a valuable prize in Saudi Arabia.

Stephen Collins, European bloodstock manager of the operation, said: "We are delighted with how Mostahdaf has commenced his first book. He has been well-received by breeders as a horse with immense ability, good looks as well as an exceptional pedigree packed with natural speed. 

"Mostahdaf is being supported by many leading breeders and will cover a high-quality first book.”

Mostahdaf is standing at Beech House Stud in Newmarket for a fee of £15,000.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 1 March 2024inNews

Last updated 14:55, 1 March 2024

