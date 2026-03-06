First mares in foal for the National Stud's Diego Velazquez

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The National Stud's Prix Jacques le Marois winner Diego Velazquez has had his first mares scanned in foal.

Among those confirmed in foal are Mystical Air, a winning Kingman half-sister to Group 3 winner Carolina Reaper, and Avolta, a winning half-sister to Group 2 scorer Jayarebe.

A Group 2 winner at two, three and four, Diego Velazquez hit the headlines last summer when winning the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, just a week after being purchased by Sam Sangster.

His new connections have been at the sales buying mares to support him in his first season, and have secured exciting prospects such as Lucida, a Classic-placed daughter of Shamardal and winner of the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes; Listed scorer and Group 3-placed Miss Justice; and Galilei, a stakes-winning daughter of Lemon Drop Kid out of a half-sister to top-class producer Meow.

The National Stud's CEO Anna Kerr said: "Diego Velazquez ticks all the boxes for breeders and that has been reflected in the support he has received. His top-class first book features numerous stakes performers and producers, and we couldn’t be happier with how this next chapter of his career has begun."

Diego Velazquez, a three-parts brother to Group 1 winner Broome and multiple Group scorer Point Lonsdale, was bought by MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 2.4 million guineas at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2022.

He stands for a fee of £17,500.

