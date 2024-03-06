First mares in foal for Juddmonte's Chaldean among a high-class first book

The first mares have been scanned in foal to Juddmonte's 2,000 Guineas and Dewhurst Stakes winner Chaldean.

A first son of the operation's titan Frankel to stand at Banstead Manor Stud, Chaldean also won the Champagne and Acomb Stakes at two before his two top-level victories.

Among the mares in foal from his first covering season are Barton Stud and Mount Coote Stud's Puzzled, a Peintre Celebre daughter of Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Classic Park and the dam of five winners including Group 3 winner Tabdeed. Another is Bradley Investments' Princess Guest, the dam of the Group-winning Dubai Station, while Rabbah Bloodstock has sent Last Waltz, a Group 3-placed winner from the family of champion miler Keltos.

Glen Hill Farm's Paris Peacock is another in foal. The daughter of Muhaarar and half-sister to Group-winning two-year-old Craftsman was a Group 3 winner in Ireland and also Grade 2-placed in Ireland.

Chaldean landing last season's 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Furnace Mill Stud's excellent producer Whatami is another who is confirmed in foal. The dam of two black-type winners, including Frankel's stakes scorer and Group 2-placed Juan Elcano, she hails from the excellent family of Invincible Spirit, Kodiac, Pinatubo, Mishriff and Uni.

Juddmonte's Redressed has also been successfully covered. A winning and Group-placed daughter of Le Havre, the five-year-old is from the family of the great Midday and Group winners Hot Snap and Sun Maiden. Hot Snap will also be visiting Chaldean.

Along with strong Juddmonte support, his first book of mares features 100 individual black-type performers and/or producers which include 32 stakes winners, 16 Group winners and six Group 1 winners and the dams of 45 stakes winners, 29 Group winners and five Group 1 winners.

He has 40 sisters to Group 1 winners and 16 daughters of Group 1 winners booked to him.

