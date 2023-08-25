First Group 1 winner for India-based Prince Of Lir after Dream result in Nunthorpe

Live In The Dream proved a brilliantly named winner of the Nunthorpe at York on Friday, when providing his now India-based sire Prince Of Lir with his maiden Group 1 score.

The chestnut gelding was another top-flight winner for New Approach as a broodmare sire, following on from this season's Lockinge and 1,000 Guineas winners and half-siblings in Modern Games and Mawj.

Live In The Dream is out of the unraced Approaching Autumn, a half-sister to several minor winners and a daughter of Pinnacle Stakes winner Autumn Wealth, by Cadeaux Genereux.

Approaching Autumn had been just a 3,500gns pick-up by Charel Bloodstock from the 2013 Tattersalls December Mares Sale, when offered by Horse Park Stud. Less than two months later she sold to O.M.R Bloodstock for €9,000 from Seskin Stud at the Goffs February Sale.

It is a genuine rags-to-riches tale as her son sold for just €4,000 to Clonfert Stud from Bayview Stud at the Goffs February Sale as a weanling in 2020. Later that year, at the Goffs Sportsman's Sale, he went the way of Philippa Mains and Steve de Lemos for £24,000.

His sire, Norfolk Stakes winner Prince Of Lir, was previously best known as the source of another Norfolk victor in The Lir Jet, as well as Listed Rosebery Stakes winner Prince Of Pillo.

Having stood at Ballyhane Stud since his retirement from racing in 2017, the son of Kodiac was sold to stand at Gurpreet Singh’s Bishan Stud in Nakodar, Punjab in December.

The deal was brokered by Ajay Anne of New Approach Bloodstock, who said at the time: "We looked in America, Australia and Europe. It’s hard to find stallions of the right quality - competition in Europe is particularly strong - but we fortunately managed to buy Prince Of Lir.

"He should cross well with the mares out here and it’s exciting for Indian racing to have a horse like him, who won at Royal Ascot and then produced a horse who won the same race, coming to stand here."

While Prince Of Lir is plying his trade in India, Approaching Autumn had earlier sold to Ballyhane for 35,000gns at the December Mares Sale.

She has a two-year-old colt by Frankel's brother Proconsul, a yearling filly by Elzaam and produced a filly foal by James Garfield this term.

