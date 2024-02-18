First foal for Arc heroine Alpinista is a Dubawi filly

Kirsten Rausing's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista has produced her first foal, a filly by Darley's champion sire Dubawi.

The daughter of Frankel won six times at the highest level for the Sir Mark Prescott stable, with her Arc triumph following scores in three German Group 1s the previous season, as well as the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and Yorkshire Oaks.

Her 2022 Longchamp triumph saw her defeat top-level winners Vadeni, Torquator Tasso, Westover, Luxembourg, Broome, Onesto, Mishriff, Sealiway and Mostahdaf.

Alpinista and Luke Morris after Arc glory in 2022 Credit: Edward Whitaker

A daughter of Alwilda and from Rausing's mighty family of Albanova, Alborada and All At Sea – the last-named the dam of dual St Leger hero Elder Eldarov – Alpinista will visit Siyouni for her next covering.

Alwilda is a Hernando half-sister to black-type winners or performers All At Sea, Alignak, Algometer and Albamara, being out of triple German top-level heroine Albanova, a sister to dual Champion Stakes victress Alborada.

Alpinista's half-sister, Alpenblume, has joined the Lanwades broodmare band for 2024 and will be covered by Frankel. The Kendargent five-year-old won four times for Rausing's godson Tim Donworth, including the Listed Sparkasse Holstein Cup at Hamburg in July.

The seven-year-old Alpinista was a firm fans' favourite over four seasons and won ten of her 15 starts for prize-money of £3.32 million.

