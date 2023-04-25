Filly from the family of Frankel aims to go one better for Juddmonte at Saint-Cloud on Wednesday

Prix Sicarelle (Saint-Cloud Wednesday)

What's the story

A typically blue-blooded Juddmonte homebred, Illucidate bids to go one better than on her Chantilly debut earlier this month for Henri Devin, who saddles two in the world-renowned colours of the Abdullah family.

The Nathaniel filly is joined by Amneris, a daughter of Dubawi and the unraced Konigstiger, making her a half-sister to 2018 Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Wonderment, by Camelot. She was seventh on her debut at Lyon Parilly in November on her sole start at two.

How is she bred?

The three-year-old is the fourth foal out of the placed Champs Elysees mare Colourful, a daughter of Rainbow Lake and therefore a close relation to a certain Kind, the dam of the phenomenal Frankel as well as the multiple Group 1 winner Noble Mission and Lingfield Derby Trial scorer Bullet Train.

Colourful is a close relation to Kind, the dam of world champion and champion sire Frankel Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Colourful is also related to Tattersalls Gold Cup and Arlington Million winner Powerscourt and triple Group/Grade 2 winner Riposte, by Champs Elysees' full-brother Dansili. Rainbow Lake was herself the winner of the Lancashire Oaks, while her own dam, Rockfest, was introduced into the Juddmonte broodmare band in 1983.

Who does she have to contend with?

Aside from her well-bred stable- and owner-mate, her rivals include Simply Marvellous, a Coolmore-bred daughter of Galileo and a full- or half-sister to high-class performers including Listed winner and Group 1 National Stakes third Christmas and Lingfield Derby Trial winner United Nations.

Another of interest is Ronea, a Wertheimer homebred daughter of Sea The Stars and dual Group 2 winner The Juliet Rose, a daughter of Monsun who was also third in the Prix Vermeille. Both she and Simply Marvellous were second on their only starts, the latter at Fontainebleau in March.

Read more