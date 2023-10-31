Fees revealed for Sumbe's new recruits Angel Bleu and Belbek

Nurlan Bizakov's Sumbe operation has announced its fees for the 2024 season, including new arrivals Angel Bleu and Belbek.

An announcement was made at the start of October that Angel Bleu would join the stallion ranks at Sumbe's Haras de Montfort et Preaux in Normandy, following the acquisition of a share in the son of Dark Angel, who has the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International on an impressive CV. The four-year-old is to stand for a fee of €9,000.

Bizakov owned and bred Belbek, the son of Showcasing trained by Andre Fabre. He won last year's Lagardere, 12 months after that of his new Sumbe colleague. He signed off from the racecourse with a recent victory in the Group 3 Prix Perth and has had his fee set at €7,000.

The roster contains three other residents. International superstar Mishriff receives a slight trim, from €20,000 to €17,500 for 2024. Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde, who will have his first runners next year, is also clipped to €6,000 from €8,000 while the immaculately bred De Treville will be available at a fee of €3,000, reduced from €5,000. All of the sires are standing under live foal terms.

Bizakov said: "I am proud to announce that in 2024 Sumbe will offer two new exciting stallions Angel Bleu and Belbek. They are both champions by proven sires of sires and with deep, distinguished pedigrees.

"Mishriff needs no introduction and I am confident that he will receive strong support from French and international breeders in the new season. We have also adjusted the fees for Golden Horde and De Treville to make them even more attractive. The Sumbe team will be happy to show all our stallions and discuss any potential plans with breeders."

