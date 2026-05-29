'Fast, classy fillies like her are hard to come by' - Wathnan swoop for talented Godspeed

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Godspeed , winner of last year’s Group 2 Prix de Sandringham, has been bought by Wathnan Racing.

The daughter of Hello Youmzain was owned by Peter Bradley, F & O Hinderze Racing & Ecurie JML and was last seen finishing second in the Listed Prix Maurice Zilber at ParisLongchamp on April 23. She will remain with her current trainers, Carlos and Yann Lerner.

Purchased for €80,000 at the Arqana August Yearling, Godspeed, who also finished fourth in last year's Group 1 Prix Rothschild, is out Listed winner Mary's Precedent, making her a half-sister to recent French Guineas runner-up and stablemate The Last Dance.

Wathnan’s racing adviser Richard Brown said: “Godspeed is very high class at seven-furlong and a mile, and made a particularly good reappearance the other day at Longchamp.

“We’ve got high hopes for her and she’ll stay with Carlos and his team.

“Fast, classy fillies like her are hard to come by, and she’ll be a tremendous addition to Wathnan’s broodmare band once her racing days are over.”

Godspeed becomes the latest high-class recruit acquired by Wathnan, with the operation having also bought George Boughey’s unbeaten colt Protection Act earlier in the week.

Brown said: "We were impressed with the way Protection Act despatched a small field at Goodwood the other day, and he has the look of a colt whose best days are ahead of him. That's the hope, anyway!"

The son of Starspangledbanner will remain in training with Boughey.

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