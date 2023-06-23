Family history to the fore for Sandringham Stakes winner Coppice as Juddmonte filly claims royal victory

Juddmonte homebred Coppice has Royal Ascot flowing through her veins, and the Sandringham Stakes winner emulated her brother Calyx with victory at the royal meeting on Friday.

A first winner of the week for Kingman after placings in the previous race, the Coronation Stakes, the three-year-old has now won three of her four starts, her only defeat coming when tenth in the Nell Gwyn Stakes when sent off favourite.

She is the seventh foal out of Observatory's Helleborine, the winner of the Group 3 Prix d'Aumale at two and second to Misty For Me in the Prix Marcel Boussac. Helleborine is a sister to Juddmonte's Sprint Cup winner African Rose - the dam of Frankel's first Group winner in the ill-fated Fair Eva - and to Needleleaf, the dam of Godolphin's now retired champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail.

The trio are in turn out of Group 3 Lancashire Oaks third New Orchid, a half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Distant Music and from the family of American older horse champion Vanlandingham.

Calyx strikes in the 2018 Coventry Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Coppice is a sister to 2018 Coventry Stakes winner Calyx, now a leading first-season sire at Coolmore and who sired the Norfolk Stakes second Malc on Thursday.

Family Fortuna

Aidan O’Brien had trained Caravaggio to claim the scalps of Harry Angel and Blue Point in the thrilling Commonwealth Cup of six years ago and the scorching performance of Porta Fortuna in the Albany Stakes was one for the whole family to celebrate.

It was a first Royal Ascot winner for the leading first-season of 2021, who relocated to Japan a year later.

Aidan and Annemarie O’Brien’s Whisperview Bloodstock produced this filly out of Holy Roman Emperor mare Too Precious, whom their son Joseph won four races with, and Joseph’s brother Donnacha trained her first foal for his maiden Royal Ascot success.

Bloodstock agent Mark McStay had arranged a deal to buy her from the O’Briens after Porta Fortuna’s debut win at the Curragh.

He said: "Philip Shelton, who runs Medallion Racing on behalf of Taylor Made, and myself have worked closely together for the last number of years; we bought Papilio, who won a Grade 2 at Keeneland.

"He’s always on the lookout for a good filly that might run at Ascot. We were both watching when she won at the Curragh and kind of agreed we had to have her. We bought her off Mrs O’Brien, and I believe the mare is in foal to No Nay Never and has a nice Ten Sovereigns foal, so I think they are very excited.

Mark McStay: delighted with Porta Fortuna's Albany strike Credit: Laura Green

"Philip formed a syndicate with Dean Reeves, Barry Fowler and Steve Weston. When she won her Group 3 at Naas, we thought anything after that was a bonus, but we’re in dreamland now."

Nick mark two

The Galileo-Fastnet Rock nick had already been represented by Ribblesdale Stakes winner Warm Heart, and the Coolmore-bred Okita Soushi made it two on Friday with a strong-staying display in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

Third in the Copper Horse Stakes at the meeting last year and stakes--placed when second in the 2022 Orby Stakes at the Curragh, the entire has proved a progressive sort, winning three of his last four starts.

He is the first foal out of Caulfield's Thousand Guineas winner Amicus, a half-sister to juvenile stakes winner Cheer Leader and in turn out of an El Moxie half-sister to dual hemisphere Group 1-winning sprinter and Group 1 sire Starspangledbanner.

Siyouni equalled Frankel with a third winner of the week when his Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Tahiyra survived a stewards' inquiry in the Coronation Stakes. While remaining second to Juddmonte's dual world champion due to fewer placings, the Aga Khan Studs sire has continued his excellent form in 2023.

Read more

Big-spending mystery owner behind Gold Cup hero Courage Mon Ami revealed

Desert the standard-bearer for a new reign at Ascot