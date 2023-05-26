Fallen Angel a first winner for Too Darn Hot with Haydock success

Darley's champion two-year-old and Sussex Stakes winner Too Darn Hot was provided with his first winner when Fallen Angel showed a rapid turn of foot at Haydock for Karl Burke and Clipper Logistics.

The Branton Court Stud-bred filly is the fourth foal out of the Lawman mare Agnes Stewart, a mare who sported the grey silks to success in the May Hill Stakes and a second in the Fillies' Mile in 2014 for trainer Edward Lynam. That makes the juvenile a half-sister to the Listed-placed winner Divine Jewel (by Frankel) and Dark Angel's dual winner Celestial Queen, who Burke also trained.

Agnes Stewart is out of the winning Dalakhani mare Anice Stellato and a half-sister to the stakes-winning and Grade 3-placed Sorrel (Dansili), while further back in the page is National Stakes winner and Irish Derby second Definite Article, Dante Stakes victor Salford Express and Greenham Stakes winner Salford City.

Too Darn Hot: champion juvenile and Darley sire is off the mark Credit: Darley

Too Darn Hot hails from an illustrious family himself, with the Watership Down Stud homebred being out of the brilliant producer Dar Re Mi, a daughter of Singspiel and foundation mare Darara, making her a half-sister to the likes of ill-fated Prince of Wales's Stakes and Sheema Classic victor Rewilding, Hong Kong Group 1 scorer River Dancer, Prix Maurice de Nieuil winner and Ranvet Stakes second Darazari.

Her son is a full-brother to Musidora Stakes winner and Prix de l'Opera third So Mi Dar, Middleton scorer and St Leger second Lah Ti Dar, plus a half-brother to Group-placed performer and promising Sumbe sire De Treville, by Oasis Dream.

Too Darn Hot was a top-notch juvenile, winning all four starts at two including the Dewhurst, Champagne and Solario Stakes. His Newmarket Group 1 success saw him defeat the likes of top sprinter Advertise and Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, while he also annexed the Sussex Stakes and Prix Jean Prat at three.

The son of Dubawi retired to Dalham Hall Stud for an opening fee of £50,000 and stood 2023 for £40,000.

Fellow Dalham Hall resident and Derby hero Masar, Godolphin's homebred son of New Approach, had the second in Lady Of Leisure.

