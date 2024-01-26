Exciting winners and relations to Grade 1 performers among Tattersalls Cheltenham January Sale catalogue

The Tattersalls Cheltenham January Sale on Saturday will feature around 20 winning and placed point-to-pointers from Britain and Ireland.

Taking place after racing on Trials day at Cheltenham from 4.45pm on Saturday, the sale includes relations to Grade 1 winners Banbridge, Foxrock, Lough Derg, Merry Gale, Shot From The Hip, Sound Man and Youlneverwalkalone.

A former graduate winning at Graded level is the My Racing Manager Friends-owned Deafening Silence, a gritty winner of the Beacons Winter Novices' Hurdle at Sandown in December.

The Baring Bingham and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle entrant, a £40,000 purchase by Ryan Mahon in 2022, was an easy point-to-point winner at Alnwick for Tom Ellis and caught syndicate manager Elli Morgan's eye early on.

Morgan told Tattersalls Cheltenham: "I gave Dan [Skelton, trainer] a bit of a brief as to the kind of horse I look for and he came back to me and said that Tom and Gina Ellis had a horse heading to the Tattersalls Cheltenham January Sale. So I was aware of the horse before sale day and luckily managed to buy him.

"I like big chasers and I also like horses who have some kind of form; although I have not bought any from the Irish point-to-point field, I have bought several from British point-to-points.

"He had three races in points and been unlucky in the first two – he fell and was then brought down, but he won his third start with ease. He looked as though he had a good attitude, that nothing fazed him and he just fitted the bill for me."

Among this year's highlights are horses from Colin Bowe's Milestone Stables, Ellmarie Holden's Coolmeen Stables, Pat Doyle's Suirview Stables, Chris Barber's Boundary Stables and Rob James Racing.

There are three placed bumper horses up for grabs, including Suirview Stables' Wartime Leader (lot 12), a son of Churchill out of the Blandford Stakes winner and Oaks third Katiyra who was second on his debut at Naas this month, and Raymond Deveroux's Seatoit (1), an Affinisea gelding who ran a half-length second to the well-regarded Kish Bank at Punchestown in December.

Matty Flynn O'Connor's Ballycrystal Stables offers the exciting Melbourne Shamrock (15), a Hillstar gelding from from the family of top-class performer Sound Man who was a length winner of his point-to-point at Ballycrystal last weekend.

The five-year-old is out of the Saddlers' Hall mare Lucy Murphy, making him a half-brother to two winners, including Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle winner Barnaviddaun.

Another lot to note is the Bandon Stables-consigned Ocovango gelding Driscolls Hill (4), a three-length winner at Aghabullogue and from the family of Hatton's Grace Hurdle winner Youlneverwalkalone and dual Melling Chase winner Direct Route.

The following lot, offered by Rob James, is debut Turtulla winner Old Tom Morris (5), a son of Getaway who won by three and a half lengths in a time ten seconds faster than average. He is out of the useful Milan mare Caheronaun and from the black-type family of Listed-winning chaser Coscorrig.

Bowe's two-strong team includes Carrigarostig winner Timesareachanging (20), by Coolmore's champion point-to-point sire Mahler and related to Grade 1 winners Merry Gale and Minella Cocooner, as well as December's Grade 2 Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase winner Silent Approach.

Other sires represented include Bathyrhon, Cokoriko, Court Cave, Getaway, Great Pretender, Jukebox Jury, Mount Nelson, Soldier Of Fortune and Workforce.

Horses will be available for inspection in the Charles Turner yard. The catalogue can be viewed here.

