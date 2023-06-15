Exciting Ocean Jewel adds Group laurels to her fine pedigree ahead of big weekend for Al Shira'aa Farms

Following a first European Group 1 success with the Prix de Diane-bound Jannah Rose, Al Shira'aa Farms looks to have another smart prospect on its hands with impressive Ballycorus Stakes winner Ocean Jewel.

The daughter of Coolmore's second-season sire Sioux Nation is out of the Green Desert mare and Listed winner Many Colours, making her a half-sister to the 2021 1,000 Guineas heroine Mother Earth (by Zoffany) and Group 2 Premio Dormello winner Night Colours (Night Of Thunder).

She is now one of four individual Group winners for Sioux Nation from eight black type winners and 16 black type performers. She had been Listed-placed in the Blenheim Stakes at two and was a close-up third to the The Antarctic in the Group 3 Lacken Stakes on her seasonal reappearance last month.

Ocean Jewel pictured as a yearling at the Orby Sale Credit: Goffs

Bred by Grenane House Stud, the three-year-old had sold to Al Shira'aa from Whitehall Stud at the 2021 Goffs Orby Sale, making €230,000 in the process.

Her Classic-winning half-sister had two years earlier made €150,000 to MV Magnier, while Night Colours was a cheaper graduate from both the Goffs November Foal Sale (€26,000) and the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale (£38,000), the latter when picked up by Richard Knight.

Trainer Willie McCreery told Racing TV: "I was very impressed, she's improving the whole time, I didn't have many doubts about her staying because of the way she hit the line at Naas last time.

"I thought the race worked out beautifully for her, it was a good, honest pace from Agartha and she was able to settle well. It was very important for this filly to get a Group 3 win as she's impeccably bred and it's great for Kieran Lalor who bought her two years ago and for a new stud in Ireland to be doing so well."

Mother Earth on her way to success in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Many Colours has a two-year-old Zoffany full-brother to Mother Earth called Bamburgh, who sold for €80,000 to the Mark and Charlie Johnston team at Goffs last September, as well as a filly foal by Camelot. She is in-foal to Cracksman.

Al Shira'aa had first tasted top-level success when Mutamakina landed the EP Taylor Stakes in 2021, while the consistent French stakes winner Jannah Flower had come close when a length second in last year's Prix de Royallieu.

The unbeaten Jannah Rose bids to add further laurels in Sunday's Diane, with the daughter of Frankel having also sold at the Goffs Orby Sale, this time for €650,000 from Galbertstown Stables.

