Exciting filly ready to make mark for Michael O'Leary's Plantation Stud despite early sales-ring setback

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An inauspicious start to life has evidently not stopped Aperoll in her tracks, with the Chesham Stakes-placed filly bidding again for Listed success at Sandown on Thursday.

Bred by Plantation Stud, the well-bred daughter of Ghaiyyath was offered at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale but was led out unsold at 62,000gns. She fared better just under a year later when selling to Peter and Ross Doyle for 80,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Plantation Stud manager James Berney remembers a youngster who always looked the part despite her early setback in the sales ring.

"She was a very nice foal," he said. "We didn't sell her at the sales that year, so we brought her back. She was a very nice yearling too, quite big and very mature. You couldn't really fault her. She had everything as a young horse: size, action and temperament.

"It's not a big surprise she's turning out to be quite a talent. She looks to be a Group filly anyway."

It has been a case of so far, so good for Aperoll on the track. Before her valiant effort in third at Royal Ascot, she had won a competitive-looking Newbury fillies' maiden over six and a half furlongs, beating subsequent winner Scommessa Sicura by a length.

She then went down by just three-quarters of a length to a couple of sons of Justify, Nola Soul and On Just Terms , at the royal meeting.

Berney said: "She put up a good performance against those two Justify colts. She did the hard work by making the running and just got collared towards the end.

"The first two horses out of Ascot haven't run yet, but they look to be pretty talented. The Amo horse in the race [Pikachu] went on to finish third in the Superlative. He was beaten only a length or so – all in all, I think it might not have been a bad race."

Michael O'Leary's Plantation Stud bred Aperoll Credit: Chris Bourchier

The Richard Hannon-trained filly now bids for a first Listed win in the European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes at Sandown , and given her first two efforts she looks likely to go off a warm order.

She is out of the Exceed And Excel mare Rue Cambon, a sister to German Group 2-winning sprinter Royal Intervention and a half-sister to Grade 1 Beverly D Stakes scorer Gorella, among five black-type winners or performers. The filly is one of 27 individual black-type winners for Ghaiyyath, Kildangan Stud's world champion of 2020.

Ghaiyyath had his first juveniles in 2024 and has now hit full stride, siring the likes of Group 1 Jebel Hatta winner and Queen Anne third Opera Ballo among six individual Group winners.



Berney said: "When she was offered as a foal, people were probably still a little bit on the fence about the sire, but he's gone on to prove himself a good stallion. She's out of an Exceed And Excel mare, so there's a bit of speed in the pedigree too."

Like so many other operations in Britain, as well as Ireland and mainland Europe, Plantation Stud is gearing up for a busy sales season. The Newmarket operation has yearlings by a mix of proven top-class sires and exciting young stallions among its drafts.

Berney said: "We've got six yearlings. They're April-May foals who were a bit young to take to the foal sales last year. We've got a Too Darn Hot colt out of a Galileo mare in Book 2, and a well-bred New Bay filly who's a half-sister to Willem Twee, a Listed winner and Group 3-placed for James Fanshawe.

"We've also got a Modern Games colt for Book 2, as well as a Havana Grey filly for Book 3. We look to have a nice draft of yearlings and foals this year."

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