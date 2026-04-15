Emma Banks to guest star in TBA breeding webinar

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The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) and Racehorse Owners Association (ROA) have announced a webinar designed to primarily educate and inform racehorse owners and bloodstock enthusiasts considering thoroughbred breeding for the first time.

Taking place on April 27 at 6pm, the webinar will have a particular focus on owners of fillies nearing the end of their racing careers and featuring a guest speaker in multiple Group 1 winning owner turned breeder Emma Banks.

It will be hosted by TBA chief executive, Naomi Mellor and also feature contributions from industry expert Joe Grimwade.

Mellor said: “We are really looking forward to opening up the conversation on the process of breeding for the first time and are particularly thrilled and grateful to Emma Banks for agreeing to join our panel to discuss her own journey into the sector, including the challenges she faced.

This is just one example of our collaboration with ROA this year to identify different touchpoints along the ownership journey where individuals may be thinking about breeding their fillies as they either reach retirement age or are finishing their racing career and what to consider when taking those first steps.

“This webinar forms part of the TBA’s wider effort to build awareness, accessibility and confidence around breeding and to help nurture the next generation of British thoroughbred breeders and we would encourage anyone with an interest to register.”

Louise Norman, ROA chief executive said: “This collaboration with the TBA reflects thoughts and questions raised by our owners and breeders and has been developed as part of a shared commitment to encourage and support ownership and breeding as part of the industry strategy.

“A significant step is understanding the opportunities at each stage and with insights from owner-breeder Emma Banks, Joe Grimwade and expertly hosted by Naomi Mellor, this webinar offers an accessible introduction to breeding. I would encourage any owner, particularly those with fillies nearing retirement or who are simply interested in understanding more about the breeding world to attend this event”.

A live question and answer section will close the session. The webinar will be recorded and made available to watch via the TBA’s digital learning platform, TB-Ed. Attendance is free for all by filling in a simple registration form via the link here.

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