Dubawi colt out of the brilliant Minding set for Curragh introduction on Saturday

Curragh, 1.30, Saturday, Juddmonte Irish EBF (C & G) Maiden

What's the story?

Henry Longfellow was named after the famed American poet and connections will be hoping the son of Dubawi can start making his own name on his first start at the Curragh on Saturday. There will no doubt be particular interest as he is the first foal of the brilliant Minding to hit the track.

How is he bred?

The Coolmore-bred colt is the second foal out of Galileo's seven-time top-level heroine, the first being the as yet unraced three-year-old Deep Impact filly Victorium.

Minding proved a brilliant talent from the off for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore, supplementing her maiden score at two with victories in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies' Mile, the former by half a length from stablemate and subsequent Prix Marcel Boussac heroine Ballydoyle.

Minding after her Queen Elizabeth II Stakes win in 2016 Credit: Edward Whitaker

At three Minding landed the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on her seasonal reappearance, while she made up for her shock defeat to Jet Setting in the Irish 1,000 Guineas with a straightforward success in the Oaks at Epsom.

A four and a half length win in the Pretty Polly Stakes was followed by a strike in the Nassau, then came a third in a power-packed Irish Champion Stakes behind Almanzor and fellow Ballydoyle inmate Found, and then a brilliant score in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Behind her that day at Ascot was Prix Jacques le Marois winner and subsequent champion older miler Ribchester, the ever consistent Lightning Spear, Irish 2,000 Guineas victor Awtaad, 2,000 Guineas hero Galileo Gold and Jet Setting.

Minding with her Dubawi filly foal last year Credit: Coolmore Stud

Minding made one start at four, an easy win in the Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas that May, but was retired afterwards due to injury. The ten-year-old produced a Dubawi filly last year to go with her first two foals.

Who does he have to contend with?

Henry Longfellow is set to face ten rivals on his racecourse bow, including stablemate Master Of The Hunt, a son of No Nay Never out of the Listed-placed Flower Alley mare Flower Fashion.

Another notable newcomer is Ocean Conquest, a son of Time Test out of an unraced Galileo sister to Queen's Vase winner and Criterium de Saint-Cloud second Mikhail Glinka from the family of Derby hero Sir Percy.

Jessica Harrington and Yulong combine with Siyouni's well-bred son Versatile, a colt out of an unraced Galileo half-sister to Dewhurst winner Intense Focus and Dane Street, the dam of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter.

