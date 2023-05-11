Dual-winning chaser Spyglass Hill sells to Jerry McGrath at ThoroughBid's May Sale

The Henry de Bromhead-trained chaser Spyglass Hill topped Wednesday's ThoroughBid Sale when selling to Jerry McGrath for £15,000.

A winner over hurdles and a dual scorer over fences, the ten-year-old holds a peak official rating of 146 and has been Graded-placed over fences in the past, including when second in a Grade 3 chase at Cork in 2021.

The sale, which saw 12 of the 18 lots sell at a clearance rate of 67 per cent, had the Noel Williams-consigned pair in Paricolor and Heure De Gloire sell to David Pipe.

Williams said: “The May Sale came up at the right time for us and it’s a very convenient way of selling, as opposed to travelling the horses to a sales complex.

“Using ThoroughBid to sell the horses fit in well with the wishes of the owner, who wanted securing a decent price and a quick sale for them, without needing to wait until the next physical sale. Not having to travel them for this made life easier all round.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, added: “The May Sale featured a good variety of stock, offering promising pointers with a good chance of winning our Point2Rules Bonus, proven winners under rules from prominent consigners and youngstock with great pages.

“A clearance rate of 67 per cent was most pleasing and we were delighted to see the likes of Jerry McGrath and David Pipe join the bidding to secure some quality horses. We wish the new connections of all horses sold today the very best of luck following the May Sale.”

