Dual winner Berkshire Phantom tops Tattersalls Online July Sale at 28,000gns to new trainer

Berkshire Phantom, a dual-winning son of Expert Eye, topped trade at the Tattersalls Online July Sale when making 28,000gns to Fionn McSharry.

The three-year-old gelding, a winner at Southwell and Wolverhampton in January and February, was offered by Andrew Balding's Park House Stables and will continue his career with someone new to the training ranks.

McSharry said: “We just went by the information that was online. We have previously followed a few horses through the online sales and although it is a bit different not going to see the horses, it was just knowing that this horse has run consistently and the vet puts trust in that.

"As a new trainer we are hoping to get some nice runs from him, and we hope he might deliver some Saturday wins. He will come straight into training and we would be aiming to keep him over a similar distance. Andrew Balding knows what he is doing! The horse has some good form at seven furlongs so we will get him home, assess him and see where we get to."

The second highest lot of the sale was Anadora, a four-year-old filly by Havana Gold who sold to Anadora Partners for 17,500gns from Garrettstown House Stables.

A winner on debut for Kevin Ryan at Newcastle as a juvenile, she was also seventh to Sandrine in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and second in a fillies' conditions race at Glorious Goodwood that summer. Last year she won a Class 2 handicap at Newmarket's Craven meeting.

She is out of the Listed-placed Keladora, herself a daughter of French 1,000 Guineas second Karmifira.

The auction saw a turnover of 127,505gns for 18 lots sold, with an average of 7,084gns. The next Tattersalls Online Sale takes place on August 16-17.

