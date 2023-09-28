Dragon Symbol to stand at Whitsbury Manor Stud for 2024 season

Top sprinter Dragon Symbol has been retired and will return to where his story began by standing at Whitsbury Manor Stud for the 2024 breeding season.

Bred by the Harper family's Hampshire operation, the five-year-old finished first past the post in the 2021 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, only to lose the prize to Campanelle in the stewards' room, and placed at Group 1 or Group 2 level on five occasions, including in the Nunthorpe and the July Cup.

His most recent start was last September, when a close fifth to Highfield Princess in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

In all, Dragon Symbol won five times and achieved a peak Racing Post Rating of 119 during stints with Archie Watson and Roger Varian. He is a son of Cable Bay and the first foal of winning Arcano mare Arcamist, who has also produced dual winner Celtic Champion.

A half-brother by Havana Grey is being offered at Book 1 of next week's Tattersalls October Yearling Sale by Stauffenberg Bloodstock, who was bought for 250,000gns as a foal.

Ed Harper, director of Whitsbury Manor Stud, said: "In the helter-skelter world of sprinting it is very rare to find elite level consistency, but Dragon Symbol put together a sequence of five top-class performances every month from the Sandy Lane in May to the Nunthorpe in August, marking him down as an exceptional sprinter."

