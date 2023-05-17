Doctor Dino half-brother to Al Dancer heading to Mullins after €250,000 Grand Steeple Sale purchase

Gold Dancer, a four-year-old by Doctor Dino, topped Arqana's online Grand Steeple Sale on Wednesday when making €250,000 to Pierre Boulard Bloodstock, Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins

A winner over hurdles at Compiegne earlier this month when pulling two and a half lengths clear of the field, the gelding was offered by trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille. He had previously gone under the hammer when selling to Joffret Huet for €72,000 at Arqana's Deauville Autumn Sale in 2020.

Gold Dancer is out of the Kaldounevees mare Steel Dancer, making him a half-brother to Betfair Hurdle victor Al Dancer and French Grade 3-winning chaser Tzar's Dancer.

Boulard, Kirk and Mullins also went to €130,000 for Emmanuel Clayeux's Karia Des Blaises, a daughter of Jeu St Eloi who ran out a seven-length winner over hurdles on debut at Moulins last month. Highflyer Bloodstock was also among the buyers of the seven lots offered, signing Erwan Grall's Compiegne winner Batman Girac, a son of Bathyron from the family of Gold Cup winner Long Run, for €150,000.

Yannick Fouin's Joliepoule, a winning half-sister to the unbeaten dual Grade 1-winning hurdler Impaire Et Passe, did not meet her reserve at €290,000.

