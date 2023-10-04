Diverse catalogue released for the Goffs October Sale at Doncaster

More than 70 horses in training have been catalogued for the Goffs October Sale alongside 33 yearlings, breeding and youngstock at the Doncaster event.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 17, the sale’s yearling section contains 14 lots who are eligible for the Great British Bonus. It features entries by sires including Ardad, Earthlight, Harry Angel, Invincible Army, Land Force, Mohaather, Oasis Dream and Sergei Prokofiev. The session will also offer two lots who are eligible for Harry’s Half Million by Goffs.

The sale features mares in foal to Frontiersman (lot 85), Golden Horn (87) and Planteur (88), as well as some well-bred National Hunt youngstock. They include John Lightfoot's four entries (90 to 93) as part of a dispersal.

Other highlights include:

Lot 89, a Flemensfirth filly out of a Robin Des Champs half-sister to Grade 2 winner Exit To Wave.

Lot 90, a Walk In The Park filly out of Listed winner and Grade 3-placed Shanon Du Berlais.

Lot 91, a Getaway half-brother to the Grade 1 winner Athena Du Berlais.

Lot 92, a Jack Hobbs filly out of a half-sister to Master Minded.

The horses-in-training session includes entries from Alan King, Amy Murphy, Charlie Johnston, Charlie Longsdon, David O'Meara, David Pipe, Fergal O'Brien, Iain Jardine, Nicky Henderson, Rebecca Menzies, Richard Newland, Roger Fell and Warren Greatrex.

Fillies with high-class pedigrees include Carouselle (16), a Dark Angel filly out of a half-sister to Group 3 winner Dorcia and Listed winner Kirkinola, and Indian Dress (41), a Siyouni sister to the Listed-placed Ellerslie Lace and Baha Mar and out of a Sadler’s Wells half-sister to Group 1 winner Turtle Bowl.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "The October Sale offers buyers their last chance at securing a Donny yearling in 2023 and with almost half the yearlings eligible for the Great British Bonus, buyers can purchase in the hopes of picking up their share of significant additional prize-money on the track.

"We also catalogue some attractive young National Hunt stock, with entries by the likes of Flemensfirth, Getaway, Jack Hobbs and Walk In The Park, so there is plenty of quality to capture the attention of buyers."

Read more

‘The bank manager will be happy again!’ - Coolmore and Godolphin clash over 1,050,000gns Ghaiyyath sibling to Victoria Road