Diamond Necklace the icing on top of a Classic cake for Ecurie des Monceaux

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Breeding racehorses is not an exact science and genetics often don't play out as they should. However, in the case of Diamond Necklace she has more than lived up to her high-class pedigree.

Coolmore's daughter of St Mark's Basilica is unbeaten, having won Sunday's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches by a widening three lengths. She was backing up an unbeaten juvenile campaign, when she topped three starts with victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac, also at Longchamp.

It has been a dream run for Ecurie des Monceaux, with the operation having bred the star filly out of its blue hen Prudenzia. The stud sold her to MV Magnier for a sale-topping €1.7 million at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in 2024, and their faith in Diamond Necklace has been fully repaid.

Henri Bozo, director of Ecurie des Monceaux, said: "It's very nice to share that with the team, with our partners, clients and friends. They were quite emotional about it, so it was a lovely feeling; everyone gets very excited during these big days.

"Breeding racehorses is never a straight or calm journey, so it's great when you've got those results. It's a good boost for the whole team and for everyone involved."

Diamond Necklace was bred to be special. Out of the Listed-winning Prudenzia, she is a half-sister to top-level stars Chicquita and Magic Wand, as well as Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene.

The immediate family also includes Curragh Cup winner and Goodwood Cup second Emily Dickinson, a daughter of Chicquita, as well as Debutante Stakes winner and Poule d'Essai des Pouliches third Vespertilio.

The three-year-old filly's Longchamp triumph was not the only recent Classic boost for the Monceaux broodmare band either. The operation snapped up Bow Echo's Lope De Vega half-sister, Royal Wedding , for 150,000gns at last year's Tattersalls December Mares Sale and the Night Of Thunder colt's romp in the 2,000 Guineas will clearly not harm his half-sister's prospects.

Bozo said: "She's a lovely mare. We bought her in December and she's now in foal to Starman. I like the family and, of course, a big boost makes it even better."

Diamond Necklace during her sale at Arqana in 2024 Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

Bozo admitted that, while he always believed Diamond Necklace had quality, even he could not have predicted the heights she would reach.

He said: "I won't tell you that I knew she was going to achieve what she has. I knew she was a high-quality model, so she had the potential to become a good filly. You never expect a horse to be that good, and who knows where she'll end up."

Coolmore has long been associated with the family, having bought Diamond Necklace's Galileo half-sister Magic Wand for €1.4m at Arqana in 2016. The operation also famously secured Chicquita for a record €6m at the 2013 Goffs November Mares Sale.

Bozo added: "They've always been big supporters of the family, and indeed big supporters of the farm since the beginning – the farm is still relatively new. They've bought many of Prudenzia's progeny and it was great they got this one.

"Godolphin got Philomene and she was also very good, while Coolmore got Magic Wand and this one.

"I was also happy to support the stallion with such a good mare, and she's since been to Delacroix. At 21, she's not young any more but she's in amazing order. She's in magnificent shape and she's in foal, so that's great."

Prudenzia's Arqana August Yearling Sale receipts total an extraordinary €14,895,000, among them last year's record-breaking €3m Night Of Thunder filly , and the Dansili mare's relationship with Deauville is far from over.

Her yearling colt by Siyouni is set to head to France's leading yearling auction this summer, a mouthwatering prospect for buyers and bloodstock enthusiasts alike.

"She's got a Siyouni colt who was born a bit late, but he’s got a lot of quality," said Bozo. "He'll go to the sales together with a group of our usual 35-40 yearlings in August."

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