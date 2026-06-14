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Diamond Necklace provides Monceaux with 'special' first win in the Prix de Diane
Brilliant filly Diamond Necklace provided one of France’s leading operations Ecurie des Monceaux with its first winner of the Prix de Diane as a breeder.
The Coolmore-owned daughter of St Mark’s Basilica kept her unblemished record intact when she followed up her win in the French 1,000 Guineas with a second Classic triumph in Sunday’s renewal of the French Oaks.
The renowned nursery co-bred Diamond Necklace with Skymarc Farm and she is out of its blue hen Prudenzia, before selling the filly to MV Magnier for a sale-topping €1.7 million at the 2024 Arqana August Yearling Sale. Since then, Diamond Necklace has gone on to more than justify that price tag, rewarding her connections' faith with top-level performances on the track.
Despite having not bred the winner before Sunday, Monceaux have had four near-misses in the Classic, having produced the runner-up on four occasions, including Diamond Necklace’s half-sisters Philomene and Chicquita, who finished second in 2021 and 2013 respectively.
Henri Bozo, director of Ecurie des Monceaux, expressed his delight after the triumph.
He said: “It’s a very emotional moment and a very special one. It’s our first victory in the Prix de Diane after finishing second on four occasions.
“It's particularly moving because we developed this family of Prudenzia with Lady O’Reilly, who adored the Diane, so I’m thinking of her, as well as Patricia Boutin, who is watching from the United States.
“It’s been a lot of hard work from the whole team down the years to get to this point.”
Prudenzia's progeny have generated an extraordinary €14,895,000 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale, a tally that includes last year's record-setting €3 million Night Of Thunder filly.
The next chapter of the mare's illustrious story is set to unfold this summer, when her Siyouni colt goes through the ring at Arqana, a prospect sure to command the attention of buyers in Deauville.
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