Derby winner and Treve's sire Motivator dies aged 24

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Motivator , the 2005 Derby winner and sire of dual Arc heroine Treve, has died at the age of 24, Haras du Hoguenet announced on Saturday.

The son of Montjeu, who had just completed his 20th season at stud, is believed to have died from a suspected heart attack on Friday night.

Bred by Deerfield Farm, Motivator was bought by John Warren Bloodstock for 75,000gns at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2003 before joining Michael Bell.

He announced himself as a serious talent with a scintillating six-length victory on his debut on Newmarket's July course before adding Group 1 laurels to his CV in the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

A commanding success in the Dante on his three-year-old debut saw him installed as favourite for the Derby and he duly delivered under Johnny Murtagh, quickening clear in the straight to beat Walk In The Park by five lengths.

Motivator wins the 2005 Derby

After finishing second to the Aidan O'Brien-trained Oratorio in both the Eclipse and Champion Stakes, Motivator signed off his racing career with a respectable fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

He retired to the National Stud at an introductory fee of £20,000, with his fourth crop producing his biggest star, dual Arc winner Treve.

Motivator missed the entire 2010 covering season before transferring to the Head family's Haras du Quesnay in France. He moved again to Haras du Hoguenet ahead of the 2023 breeding season.

He is the sire of 417 winners, including 35 stakes scorers, while as well as Treve, his other Group 1 winner is Prix de l'Opera scorer Ridasiyna. William Haggas's popular multiple Group 3 scorer Hamish also features among his black-type winners. Motivator also sired Treve's winning sister Terre, whose colt by Lope De Vega topped last week's Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale at €330,000.

Read more:

'A much-loved member of the team' - Trueshan's sire and Chapel Stud stalwart Planteur dies aged 19

Hobby breeder dreams big as Chiefland chases German Derby glory

‘She's got a cracking pedigree’ - Chester Williams following a familiar pattern with exciting Arqana purchase