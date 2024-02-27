Derby entries: from Kizuna's first runner to Galileo's penultimate crop, 2024 Classic candidates revealed

One entry each from Japan and the United States has added considerable international interest to the 72 colts nominated to the 245th Derby on June 1.

The victory 12 months ago of Deep Impact's son Auguste Rodin seems to have further fuelled Japanese dreams of the Epsom Classic and, while Shin Emperor – the full-brother to Jockey Club and Arc hero Sottsass – was not among the names unveiled at Tuesday's first entry stage, his compatriot Justin Milano does feature.

A son of Kizuna, Justin Milano is the fifth foal of 2011 Nunthorpe Stakes winner Margot Did, and the third since her export to Japan.

Justin Milano is trained by Yasuo Tomomichi, who saddled Vivlos to win the Dubai Turf in 2017 and has three victories in Japan's version of the Derby, the Tokyo Yushun, courtesy of Makahiki (2016), Wagnerian (2018) and Do Deuce (2022).

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi could bid to add Derby glory to his three wins in Japan's version, the Tokyo Yushun Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

US-based Kenny McPeak has already put the saddle on an Epsom Classic runner, though unfortunately Daddys Lil Darling failed to get as far as the start when bolting in the midst of a thunderstorm shortly before the 2017 Oaks won by Enable.

He is responsible for Common Defense, a son of Karakontie out of the Street Cry mare Allusion who finished runner-up to Timberlake in Saturday's Grade 2 Rebel Stakes on dirt at Oaklawn Park.

American interest could be further enhanced should winning connections take up their free entry and offer of travel incentives following the Grade 2 American Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs on May 4.

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for 17 entries, headed by European champion two-year-old City Of Troy and National Stakes winner Henry Longfellow.

O'Brien has won the Derby a record nine times and is also in charge of three of the six entries by the late Galileo, whose feat in siring five Derby-winning sons also stands alone in Epsom history.

The Ballydoyle maestro trains Grosvenor Square, Highbury and Illinois, while Sam Hawkens carries the maroon and blue silks of Westerberg but is trained by Richard Hannon.

Galileo's Derby legacy could be further enhanced in 2024 Credit: Ed Byrne

In addition, Galileo could be represented by the Roger Varian-trained Mr Hampstead – a daughter of Daddys Lil Darling – as well as Roadshow, the sole colt from France among the initial entry and representing the 2011 Derby-winning axis of the Coolmore partners and Andre Fabre.

A sign of the shifting tides at Coolmore is that ante-post favourite City Of Troy is one of five sons of Justify entered, a number which includes London City, who was winless in two starts as a juvenile but is out of four-time Group 1 winner Winter.

Another maiden given the entry is Moyglare Stud's once-raced Spoken Truth, a full-brother to Homeless Songs and one of five colts by Frankel among the 72.

The 2009 Derby winner Sea The Stars tops the charts with eight entries, and could be represented by Macduff for Juddmonte and Saeed Suhail's unraced Mission To Mars, the only entry for six-time winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

Darley's own super sire Dubawi is yet to produce a Derby winner but is responsible for seven potential runners, including three of the first four in the betting, namely Henry Longfellow, Ancient Wisdom and Arabian Crown.

