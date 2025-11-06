Delacroix introduced to breeders at €40,000 as Coolmore announce top-class 2026 roster

Coolmore have announced fees for 2026, with Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes winner Delacroix set to stand for an opening fee of €40,000.

The son of Dubawi and champion American mare Tepin won the Autumn Stakes at two and was then a close second in the Futurity Trophy. He followed up two Group 3 Derby trial wins this spring with impressive wins in the Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes.

Fellow newcomers Camille Pissarro and Henri Matisse, Classic-winning sons of the late Wootton Bassett with victories in the Prix du Jockey Club and Poule d'Essai des Poulains respectively, will stand for €30,000 and €20,000.

David O’Loughlin, director of sales at Coolmore, said: "It was a major blow to lose Wootton Bassett the month before last, but we’re extremely fortunate to have his sons, Camille Pissarro and Henri Matisse, retiring for the coming season.

"These are his only two sons to have won Group 1 races at both two and three years, and both boast exceptional pedigrees and physiques to match their Classic-winning prowess.”

He added: "Also new for 2026 is Delacroix, arguably the best-looking son of Dubawi ever to retire to stud and a fantastic racehorse out of a brilliant racemare.”

Camille Pissarro: he and Henri Matisse join the Coolmore roster as top-class sons of Wootton Bassett Credit: Coolmore

O’Loughlin added: "We've been very mindful of the market in setting our fees, ensuring our roster continues to offer outstanding quality, choice and value with stallions to suit every mare and breeder."

Topping the roster is No Nay Never, whose year has been led by Cheveley Park Stakes winner True Love, City of York Stakes victor Never So Brave and Norfolk Stakes winner Charles Darwin. The son of Scat Daddy will stand for €100,000 (down from €125,000 this year).

Starspangledbanner's banner year has been headlined by Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies' Mile winner Precise, as well as recent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Gstaad. His fee has increased to a career-high €60,000 (from €45,000).

Camelot, sire this year of the exciting Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Pierre Bonnard and Tattersalls Gold Cup scorer Los Angeles, will stand for €60,000 (from €75,000), as will City Of Troy. The world champion racehorse covered his first book of mares this term at a fee of €75,000.

Leading first-season sire St Mark's Basilica, responsible for the unbeaten Prix Marcel Boussac winner Diamond Necklace, will remain at €40,000, while proven top-level sire Sioux Nation will stand for €37,500 (up from €30,000).

