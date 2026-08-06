Death of Classic winner Nashwa's dam Princess Loulou aged 16

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Princess Loulou , the dam of Classic heroine and three-time Group 1 winner Nashwa, has died aged 16 due to colic, Blue Diamond Stud announced on Thursday.

The daughter of Pivotal has been an integral part of Imad Al Sagar’s operation since her purchase as a yearling from breeders David and Trish Brown of Furnace Mill Stud at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2011.

Trained by Roger Varian, Princess Loulou won three races headed by the Listed Gillies Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster. She was also second in the Prix Jean Romanet and third in the Group 3 Lanwades Stud Stakes.

Princess Loulou is most notably the dam of Nashwa , the daughter of Frankel who won the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes at three and then the Falmouth Stakes at four. Nashwa was also Group 1-placed when second in the Juddmonte International and third in the Oaks and Irish Champion Stakes.

Princess Loulou (right) landed a Listed win at Doncaster during her racing career Credit: Getty Images

Princess Loulou is also the dam of Dubawi gelding Nebras , winner of last year's Listed Quebec Stakes for John and Thady Gosden. He finished second in the Listed Monmouth Stakes on his most recent start for Chad Brown in the US. Princess Loulou leaves behind a yearling colt by Frankel, a brother to Nashwa named Nasheed, and a filly foal by Dubawi.

Al Sagar said: “It's a very sad day. Princess Loulou has been key to the development of Blue Diamond Stud, firstly as a talented racemare herself and latterly as a Classic producer as the dam of our champion Nashwa.

“With her wins in the Prix de Diane, Nassau and Falmouth Stakes, Nashwa gave us many memorable days on the track. She's now part of our broodmare band at the stud and has a very good Dubawi colt foal. We also have Princess Loulou’s last foal, a Dubawi filly, to look forward to.

“Princess Loulou will be greatly missed by us and all the team at the stud. She leaves behind an important legacy, and one we are very proud to be part of.”

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