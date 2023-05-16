Deal-making paying off for Bay Bridge breeder James Wigan

Bay Bridge’s victory in last year’s Qipco Champion Stakes helped James Wigan to reach the pinnacle as an owner-breeder, and he has returned to the same source in his recent coverings for the dam of the Group 1 star.

His London Thoroughbred Services has been behind many top-level winners, particularly in an advisory capacity to the likes of George Strawbridge and the Rothschild family, but Wigan produces many of his own horses from his Dorset farm, such as Dank, winner of the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf in 2013 and, like Bay Bridge, trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

Wigan and his wife Anita were among those collecting breeders' prizes for the winners on Qipco British Champions Day in a ceremony at Ascot last week.

"They [Dank and Bay Bridge] were both homebred, which makes a huge difference from my point of view and Bay Bridge was great because, having had a long break since the Eclipse, Michael did a fantastic job to get him there," he said. "I was pushing for the Irish Champion, he said no, we need a couple more weeks, we’ll go here."

Wigan bought Hayyona, a daughter of Multiplex who had been unplaced in three starts for Prince Faisal, for only 18,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2013. From an Aga Khan family going back to the Prix de Diane winner Shemaka, she produced New Bay colt Bay Bridge as her fourth foal.

Bay Bridge had shown such progressive form during the 2021 season, culminating in the Listed James Seymour Stakes at Newmarket, that Wigan revealed he might well have ended up overseas had he not arranged a 50-50 deal with Ballylinch Stud's managing director John O'Connor. The County Kilkenny farm stands New Bay.

"The reason [to sell] was very simple," said Wigan. "I'd had some very big offers for the horse over the winter and to start with I said I wasn’t interested, and then they got increasingly large. I thought, 'Right, this is ridiculous not cashing in to some extent'.

"I’m not in the game of racing colts, really, so I thought, 'What about keeping a half and selling a half, who should I approach'.

"Ballylinch has got the sire, I’ve got the dam, the offers were mostly from abroad and he would have gone abroad, which wouldn’t suit Ballylinch and it wouldn’t suit me either. I rang John O’Connor and told him the situation. He didn’t pay quite as much as other people might have done, but it’s been a very good relationship."

Bay Bridge made his seasonal reappearance in last month's Prix Ganay, keeping on in encouraging fashion to finish just over a length third to Iresine. With plenty of options open to an older middle-distance horse and Bayside Boy, another New Bay who landed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on the same Ascot card last October, now standing at Ballylinch, Wigan explained that the decision to keep him in training at five was an easy one.

He said: "They had Bayside Boy last year and Bay Bridge seems to have gone on improving. Having cashed in to some extent, we both felt we’d give it a go. He ran a nice race in the Ganay, might come here [Royal Ascot], but will probably go to the Tattersalls race in Ireland next, I’d guess, but it depends what Michael decides."

Hayyona's family has also been getting better, with Bay Bridge's three-year-old half-sister by Territories, Stormy Sea, running away with a novice event at Haydock a fortnight ago. She is entered in Friday's Oaks Farm Stables (Michael Seely Memorial) Fillies' Stakes at York.

"It’s early days but she won nicely," said Wigan. "The mare has got a full-brother to Bay Bridge who just arrived home, he looks very nice, and she’s in foal to him again. Plus we’ve got a Time Test two-year-old colt, which has also gone to Michael, called Lucky Hour."

