Dawn Approach's close relation Hymn Book Too tops Tattersalls Online May Sale at 105,000gns

The blue-blooded Hymn Book Too topped the Tattersalls Online May Sale on Thursday when selling to the M and N Bloodstock Partnership for 105,000gns.

Consigned by Boherguy Stud, the daughter of Teofilo had won a Tipperary maiden last April for owner-breeder-trainer Jim Bolger, for whom she was also placed a further three times.

She is out of the Phone Trick mare Hymn Of The Dawn, making her a three-parts sister to European champion juvenile and 2,000 Guineas winner Dawn Approach and Group 2 Futurity Stakes scorer and Group 1 National Stakes second Herald The Dawn.

The four-year-old was offered in foal to Kildangan Stud resident and multiple top-level winner Space Blues.

Prince Imperial, a four-time winner on the Flat, was the second top lot when making 35,000gns to Avon Racing.

The son of Frankel, who has also been placed twice over hurdles, was bred by Juddmonte out of the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac-winning Beat Hollow mare Proportional, a full-sister to Group 3 Park Express Stakes scorer Vote Often.

