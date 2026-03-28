Darley domination: Meydan Group 1s for Too Darn Hot and Night Of Thunder headline red-letter day

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A great day for Darley sires around the world continued at Meydan on Saturday when Too Darn Hot's Native Approach claimed Group 1 honours in the Al Quoz Sprint, with Ombudsman following up for Night Of Thunder in the Dubai Turf.

Native Approach is already one of 19 individual Group or Graded winners for Dalham Hall Stud's exciting young sire, having landed the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint over course and distance last month. He had also captured Listed success at Meydan in December 2024 when trained by Charlie Appleby and owned by Godolphin.

He was bred by Godolphin out of the smart Shamardal mare Sperry, a stakes winner when landing the Michael Seely Memorial Stakes at York for John Gosden in 2015. The mare has produced another Group winner by Too Darn Hot's sire, Dubawi, in Discovery Island. That gelding struck in the Burj Nahaar in 2023.

Sperry has a two-year-old sister to Native Approach and visited Too Darn Hot again last year. The Too Darn Hot-Shamardal nick has produced 13 winners, including three stakes winners, of whom Native Approach is the highlight.

Too Darn Hot, who stands for a career-high of £100,000, is now responsible for six individual top-level winners in both hemispheres. Among them is Fallen Angel, a Group 1 winner at two, three and four, namely the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Irish 1,000 Guineas, Prix Rothschild, Matron Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes.

Other leading progeny for Too Darn Hot is Australian champion Broadsiding, who has now taken up stud duties in Australia alongside his shuttling sire, as well as Futurity Trophy victor Hotazhell and last year's Bayerisches Zuchtrennen victor Tornado Alert, who sports the silks of Godolphin. Another Australian Group 1 scorer is Tropicus, a winner of the Oakleigh Plate in February.

Ombudsman: son of Night Of Thunder landed the Dubai Turf Credit: Dubai Racing Club

Ombudsman, a winner of last term's Juddmonte International and Prince of Wales's Stakes, returned with a commanding performance in the Dubai Turf shortly after.

The James Hanly-bred entire was adding a third Group 1 to his CV and will now surely play a big part in Night Of Thunder's attempt to retain his British and Irish champion sire title.

Farhh's progressive daughter Fairy Glen had earlier in the card captured her second Group 2 contest in the Dubai Gold Cup. In a strongly run race set by Sunway, the Balanchine winner showed a turn of foot to collar last year's Prix du Cadran hero Caballo De Mar by half a length at the line.

Earlier in the day in Australia, fellow Darley stallions Ghaiyyath and Palace Pier supplied Group winners via Storm Leopard and Southend at Rosehill in Sydney.

Blue Point, based at Darley's Kildangan Stud alongside Ghaiyyath, got in on the action when claiming a new black-type winner via Cammidge Trophy victor Aramram. The five-year-old entire, out of a daughter of Darley's retired stalwart Exceed And Excel in Queen's Pearl, was making his first start in stakes company.

There was also stakes success at Kempton for Pinatubo as his daughter Pina Sonata held on gamely in the Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes. The four-year-old was bred by Wilgerbosdrift Ltd out of Galileo mare Moonlight Sonata, making her a half-sister to last month's Group 3 Winter Derby winner Sky Safari.

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