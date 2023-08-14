Dark Angel half-sister to Nations Pride an intriguing newcomer at Nottingham on Tuesday

Crystal Of Time

Nottingham, 3.00, Tuesday, Weatherbys Global Stallions App EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes

What's the story?

This 6f juvenile fillies' maiden looks an interesting event on paper, particularly as it contains Godolphin's homebred newcomer Crystal Of Time. Sheikh Mohammed's operation will be looking to its group of two-year-olds to fuel not just current success but longer-term hopes after a comparatively quiet time of things.

How is she bred?

The daughter of Dark Angel - who notched his 100th individual stakes winner with Heredia at Haydock on Saturday - is bred to be good as a half-sister to recent Bayerisches Zuchtrennen scorer Nations Pride, who at the end of last month at Munich readily defeated this year's Deutsches Derby hero Fantastic Moon.

The son of Teofilo landed his first top-level event in last year's Saratoga Derby, while he was also second in the Belmont Derby and a wide-margin winner of the Jockey Club Derby too.

The pair, who are related to minor winners in Persian Empire and Making History, are out of the Oasis Dream mare Important Time. The Godolphin-bred 12-year-old was a stakes winner for Alex Pantall in Germany and is out of the prolific Satwa Queen, winner of the Prix de l'Opera and the granddam of dual Australian juvenile Group 1 winner Militarize.

Who does she face?

It's a small but select field, with only five going to post. One of the filly's chief rivals looks like Rose Branch. Vefa Ibrahim Araci's homebred daughter of Kingman is the second foal out of the once-raced Fastnet Rock mare Predawn, a sister to Oaks heroine Qualify who sold to Araci's Old Mill Stud and Rob Speers for 600,000gns at Tattersalls in 2019.

Another could be Glitterella, a daughter of Starspangledbanner who could build on her debut sixth at Doncaster last month. Jeff Smith's juvenile is out of the unraced Bated Breath mare Amore Bello, a half-sister to American Grade 3 winner More Than Love (by More Than Ready) and Swedish Group 3 winner Match Maker (Declaration Of War).

Read more

'A really good horse' - Beverly D Stakes winner Fev Rover a first top-level winner for Haras des Faunes sire Gutaifan