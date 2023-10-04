'Dad will be looking down being extremely proud' - Attraction shines again for Roxburghe family with 575,000gns Frankel colt

Attraction retains her magic, 20 years on from her coronation as Europe’s champion two-year-old, as a Frankel colt brought delight to members of the family who bred her.

Although much of the last Duke of Roxburgh’s own thoroughbred operation at Floors Castle was disbanded after his death in 2019, Attraction was retained and widely cherished as the ungainly looking surprise package who won two Classics and five Group 1s.

She has provided a succession of big results at Tattersalls Book 1 headed by this yearling’s full-brother Elarqam, who made 1,600,000gns to Shadwell in 2016 and proved an admirable Group performer.

The Duke’s widow, Virginia, and son George Innes-Ker, have kept four broodmares, boarded elsewhere, and both were present to see the colt sold on Wednesday for 575,000gns to Blandford Bloodstock.

Attraction, seen here winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas, is one of the most popular mares of the era Credit: Caroline Norris

"Mum and I had the biggest smile on our faces, it was truly incredible, Dad will be looking down being extremely proud," he said. "He was a late foal but he was always an exceptional creature.

"The mare is now 22 so she’s getting on, there was obviously expectation but you never really know until they get into the ring. Dad had been exceptionally lucky with her, she’s produced some amazing animals. The team at Fittocks, where she foaled, and Watership Down, where they produced him, were truly exceptional.

"He’s very similar to her in a lot of ways. They have a slightly different head, unfortunately the main critique against Attraction was she didn’t have the most attractive of heads, but he’s a very nice looking animal and was very good at home, particularly being a May foal so being quite young."

Innes-Ker added that there were hopes the family would be able to keep the line under their own steam. They were also offering a Dubawi filly out of Attraction’s black-type Galileo daughter Cushion later in the session, who was knocked down to Shadwell for 450,000gns.

"Attraction is in foal to Too Darn Hot, carrying a colt, so fingers crossed we're going to can go back again to try to get a filly," he said. "We’re hoping for fillies to keep for us to race again ourselves."

