Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar retired as stallion career is mapped out

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar has been retired with Sam Sangster of Manton Thoroughbreds now exploring stallion opportunities for the son of Holy Roman Emperor.

Trained by Brian Meehan, Rashabar provided one of the most memorable moments of Royal Ascot 2024 when landing the Coventry Stakes, defeating a high-class field including subsequent dual Group 1 winner Camille Pissarro.

He subsequently stamped himself as a genuine Group 1 horse when finishing an unlucky second in the Prix Morny before again filling the runner-up spot in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, finishing ahead of future Group 1 winners Field Of Gold and Henri Matisse.

At three, he continued to acquit himself with distinction in elite company, placing fourth in both the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes back at Royal Ascot.

Sangster said: "Rashabar has been a fantastic horse to be involved with and gave us one of the most exciting days of my career when winning the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot for the syndicate.

"He has always had tremendous physical presence. He's beautifully balanced, has the heart of a lion and possesses great depth and quality. I have no doubt breeders will be impressed by him, not only for what he achieved on the racecourse but also for the individual he is."

Meehan added: "Rashabar was an incredibly genuine, tough and talented horse. He had the speed to win a Coventry Stakes but also the constitution and class to be highly competitive in Group 1 company.

"He was a pleasure to train, very sound-minded, straightforward and willing, and I very much look forward to training his progeny in the future."

Read next:

‘You’ve gotta enjoy life and sell the dream’ - meet the pharmacist turned trainer with his sights set on Royal Ascot

Group-winning filly and nine smart two-year-olds catalogued for Goffs London Sale