Countdown to Book 1 begins as Tattersalls reveals glittering catalogue for October

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Siblings to some of the breakout stars of the 2026 Flat season are among a blockbuster 469 lots catalogued for Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, the highest-profile auction of its kind in Europe.

The event will take place between October 6 and 8 and entries are ready to be viewed online . The catalogue features full or half-brothers and sisters to a remarkable 44 Classic and Group 1 winners, and 219 Group/Listed winners.

The late Wootton Bassett has the most lots catalogued of any sire with 35 and his collection includes a half-brother to this year’s Derby winner Christmas Day and a half-sister to Irish 1,000 Guineas queen Precise.

Last year’s sale was topped by a 3,700,000gns Sea The Stars colt out of Crystal Zvezda offered by Longview Stud, with Godolphin outlasting Amo Racing in a tight battle.

There is also a Siyouni half-sister to leading stayer Scandinavia, siblings to the likes of the recent Falmouth and Prix Rothschild winner Blue Bolt, Royal Ascot stars Venetian Sun and Mission Central, and a half-sister to Hong Kong’s eternal champion Romantic Warrior.

Some 21 progeny of Frankel are entered, including brothers or sisters to top-class winners Ylang Ylang, Jannah Rose, Mill Stream, Johannes Vermeer and McKulick, as well as Frankel-sired offspring out of leading mares Caravel, Muskoka and Alcohol Free.

Among five Dubawis are a colt out of Oaks winner Anapurna and a half-brother to French 1,000 Guineas winner Mangoustine, while fellow Darley resident Blue Point has siblings to Charyn, Estrange, Battaash and Minzaal in the mix.

Grangemore Stud will be offering a Blue Point half-sister to crack miler Charyn Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Those combing the catalogue will be intrigued by other half-brothers or sisters to the likes of Camille Pissarro, Look De Vega, Maranoa Charlie, Anmaat, Consent and Barnavara

North American buyers have been a key feature of the sale in recent years and will be attracted by the inclusion of half-brothers to Grade 1 winners Anisette, Program Trading, Aunt Pearl, Kensington Lane and El Cordobes, among many more.

Interestingly, there is a daughter of brilliant six-time Group 1 winner and Japanese champion Equinox, the only yearling of her kind from his first crop to be offered at public auction in Europe.

Last year's leading consignor, Newsells Park Stud, has the largest draft, with 27 yearlings catalogued, ahead of Baroda Stud (26) and The Castlebridge Consignment (25).

Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior said: “The publication of the catalogue for Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale is always a significant milestone in the bloodstock calendar, and this year’s edition presents buyers with a catalogue of exceptional quality and remarkable depth.

Matthew Prior: "We look forward to once again welcoming buyers from around the world" Credit: Tattersalls

"The racecourse remains the ultimate measure of any sale’s success, and, so far in 2026, October Book 1 graduates have enjoyed another outstanding season. Derby winner Christmas Day has been joined at the highest level by Group 1 winners Estrange, Maltese Cross, Mission Central, Portfolio Duration and Venetian Sun, underlining once again the sale’s unrivalled ability to produce elite performers.

"Four of those Classic and Group 1 winners have siblings catalogued in this year’s Book 1, while buyers will also find an outstanding collection of beautifully bred fillies that will undoubtedly attract the attention of owners, breeders and leading stud farms from around the world.”

Prior added that the catalogue featured the only yearlings eligible for the £25,000 Book 1 Bonus.

Ten of the best: siblings to Blue Bolt, Precise and Christmas Day among Tattersalls Book 1 treasures

“Over the past 11 years, the scheme has rewarded 451 winners with bonus payments totalling £10,645,000, and, with more than 500 qualifying races across Britain and Ireland and no limit on the number of individual winners each year, it remains Europe's leading sales bonus scheme,” he said.

"Whether buyers are searching for future Classic or Group 1 winners, stallion prospects, future broodmares or the next Book 1 Bonus winner, this year’s Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale offers an extraordinary range of opportunities.

"We look forward to once again welcoming buyers from around the world to Park Paddocks for what promises to be another memorable renewal of Europe's premier yearling sale."

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