Coolmore's Justify celebrates Royal Ascot breakthrough with Nola Soul and Gold Cup hero Scandinavia

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Coolmore America's leading stallion Justify enjoyed a Royal Ascot breakthrough on Thursday as Nola Soul became his first winner at the meeting in the Chesham Stakes before Scandinavia added a maiden Gold Cup success for the Triple Crown hero later on the card.

Appropriately the Fozzy Stack-trained Nola Soul was, like his sire, bred by John Gunther and was followed home by On Just Terms, another son of Justify.

Nola Soul was maintaining his unbeaten record after defeating future Windsor Castle Stakes winner King Of Cloughan in a Leopardstown maiden last month. He duly made it two from two with a half-length score over the Joseph O'Brien-trained On Just Terms .

Out of Muhaarar mare Sing Me Home, Nola Soul was purchased by her owner, Glen Hill Farm's Craig Bernick, for $220,000 as a foal at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale. Her second dam is a half-sister to Without You Babe, dam of 2018 St James's Palace Stakes winner Without Parole, who was also bred by Gunther.

Justify had come close to success at the royal meeting before from a dozen previous attempts, with Opera Singer finishing second in the 2024 Coronation Stakes, while Ramatuelle, another of his daughters, was third. His 2,000 Guineas hero Ruling Court finished third in last year's St James's Palace Stakes.

Winning rider Seamie Heffernan is a fan of the sire. “I've plenty of experience with the Justifys, so I know exactly what they like and what they don't like,” he said. “A lot of them have an engine and, once it's geared the right way, they're good.

Scandinavia (Ryan Moore, right) beats Trawlerman (William Buick) in the Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“He always showed plenty. He's by the right stallion, big stride and a big heart. When they give you the class feel from day one and they keep backing it up every week when you sit on them, it is usually a good sign.

"Big thumbs up to the owner [Craig Bernick] – I think he picked him out himself, and he sent him to Fozzy with a lot of confidence. We just kept agreeing that he is above where he should be. It's brilliant."

Justify, who stood this term for $200,000, is the sire of 11 individual Group/Grade 1 winners. Among them is world champion City Of Troy, Prix de la Foret winner Ramatuelle, Nassau Stakes and Prix Marcel Boussac scorer Opera Singer and Breeders' Cup winners Just F Y I and Hard To Justify.

Scandinavia joined those ranks when he won last year’s Goodwood Cup and St Leger. The tenacity he showed in beating Trawlerman might just have been inherited from his dam Fabulous, an unraced half-sister to the ‘Iron Horse’ Giant’s Causeway. The colt, bred by Coolmore affiliates Orpendale,Chelston and Wynatt, is a half-brother of the 2022 Prix Prix Saint-Alary winner Above The Curve.

It was a big 24 hours for the Ashford Stud resident after a filly by the stallion became the most expensive horse ever sold at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales June Two-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Racing Age Sale in Florida when knocked down to Speedway Stables at $1.4 million.

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