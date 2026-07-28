Coolmore's Group 1-winning juvenile Twain sold to stand in Turkey

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Group 1-winning juvenile Twain and Graded-producing sire Mo Town have been sold to the Jockey Club of Turkey.

Twain, a Coolmore-bred son of Wootton Bassett, was unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, landing a Leopardstown maiden by six lengths in October that year.

He followed up with a straightforward score in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, beating subsequent Listed Dee Stakes winner Mount Kilimanjaro into second, with future Prix de la Foret scorer Maranoa Charlie finishing fourth.

Twain missed his Classic campaign last year due to setbacks, but returned to action this year when fifth in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at the Curragh in April.

Twain: Group 1-winning juvenile is set to stand in Turkey

Besides being a son of the star-crossed Wootton Bassett, Twain has an excellent female family. The colt is out of Group 2 Rockfel Stakes winner Wading , a Montjeu sister to Irish Oaks heroine Bracelet and a close relation to Belmont Oaks scorer Athena and the Group-winning Goddess.

Wading, also the dam of Rockfel scorer and Belmont Oaks runner-up Just Wonderful, is out of the Group-placed Cherry Hinton. That Green Desert mare is out of the breed-shaping Urban Sea, making her a half-sister to titans Galileo and Sea The Stars, as well as fellow Group/Grade 1 winners Black Sam Bellamy and My Typhoon and Oaks-placed Melikah and All Too Beautiful.

Mo Town was a Grade 1 winner when winning the 2017 Hollywood Derby at Del Mar. The son of Uncle Mo also won the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct as a juvenile. He retired to Ashford in 2019 for an opening fee of $12,500.

The 12-year-old has been represented in his second career by dual US Grade 2 scorer Mystic Lake and fellow Graded winners Play The Music, Mo Stash, Key Of Life, Accidental Hero and Classic Mo Town.

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