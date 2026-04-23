Coolmore careers fair draws 900 students to showcase industry opportunities

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More than 900 students from 15 schools across Tipperary attended the Coolmore Careers Fair at Fethard Town Park on Thursday, underlining growing interest in careers across the bloodstock and wider rural economy.

Hosted in association with Fethard Patrician Presentation Secondary School, the event returned following a successful launch last year and highlighted opportunities within the Coolmore Group, from stud and racing roles to farming, trades and business functions.

Students were given hands-on exposure to the industry, with jockeys offering guidance on race-riding simulators and farriers and tradespeople demonstrating practical skills, while staff from across Coolmore’s global operation outlined potential career paths.

Coolmore manager Tom Lynch said the turnout reflected strong demand for careers in the industry.

“Seeing over 900 students here shows there is a real appetite for high-quality careers in rural areas,” he said. “While bloodstock remains at the core of what we do, we are also looking for the next generation of horsemen and women alongside agricultural scientists, tradespeople, accountants and tech specialists.”

MV Magnier (fifth left), Aidan O'Brien and John Magnier were all in attendance at the Coolmore Careers Fair Credit: Supplied

The Irish bloodstock industry contributes €2.46 billion to the economy and supports more than 30,000 jobs.

Students also engaged with representatives from education providers including the University of Limerick, Kildalton Agricultural College, Gurteen College and CAFRE, gaining insight into pathways into the industry.

Graduate trainee Georgia Massett, who secured her role after attending last year’s event, highlighted the importance of such initiatives.

“It really shows the range of opportunities available and the potential to travel internationally within the industry,” she said.

Coolmore, a global leader in thoroughbred breeding with major operations in Ireland, the US and Australia, employs more than 1,300 people across its stud, racing, farming and hospitality divisions.

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