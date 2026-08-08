Coolmore announce death of dual Group 1 winner and outstanding broodmare Immortal Verse aged 18

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Coolmore has announced the death of top-class race filly and broodmare Immortal Verse at the age of 18.

The dam of last year's Poule d'Essai des Poulains victor and young Coolmore sire Henri Matisse died at Coolmore America's Ashford Stud in Kentucky.

In a statement, Coolmore said: "Immortal Verse was one of the finest racemares of her generation and has established herself as one of the outstanding broodmares of the modern era. She will be sadly missed by those who cared for her during her time at Coolmore."

A homebred for Richard Strauss hailing from the Kilfrush family of Last Tycoon, the daughter of Pivotal was sent into training with Robert Collet. During that time she collected Group 1 victories in the Coronation Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois, the latter coming when defeating the outstanding Goldikova by a length. That field contained six individual Group 1 winners.

Immortal Verse during her 4.7 million guineas sale at Tattersalls Credit: Tattersalls

She was consigned by Mount Coote Stud at the 2013 Tattersalls December Mare Sale where she sold to the Coolmore partners for 4.7 million guineas, a new European record price for a broodmare. She was carrying to Dansili at the time.

From seven foals she produced six winners headed by Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf victor Henri Matisse. The son of Wootton Bassett completed his first season at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud this year.

Immortal Verse was also the dam of Tenebrism , a top-class daughter of Caravaggio who landed the Cheveley Park Stakes at two and Prix Jean Prat at three.

She also produced Justify's unbeaten Group 2-winning juvenile Statuette and this year's promising two-year-old colt Aix La Chapelle , a debut scorer at the Curragh in June. The colt holds a number of Group 1 entries this season, including in the Golden Fleece Stakes and National Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend.

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