Constitution River delivers at Chantilly to hand Wootton Bassett and Talvard another Jockey Club triumph

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The much missed Wootton Bassett sired his second successive Prix du Jockey Club winner on Sunday courtesy of Constitution River's defiance of a wide draw.

The emphatic Dee Stakes winner became his sire's 21st individual winner at the highest level and was following on from Camille Pissarro's win last year. Trained, like Constitution River, by Aidan O'Brien and owned by the Coolmore partners, Camille Pissarro stood his first season at Coolmore this year.

Those two were preceded by Almanzor , the European champion who lit Wootton Bassett's name up in lights with a brilliant 2016 campaign. The Jean-Claude Rouget colt followed up his Prix du Jockey Club defeat of Zarak with comprehensive victories in the Irish Champion Stakes and Champion Stakes.

Those wins, in addition to Wootton Bassett's notable performers from small early crops, resulted in Coolmore's purchase of the stallion from Haras d'Etreham in 2020 .

Constitution River was bred by Gerard Laboureau out of the unplaced Le Havre mare Chuppy, a sister to British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes and Prix de Royallieu winner Wonderful Tonight. He went through the sales ring at the 2024 Arqana August Yearling Sale, making €400,000 to MV Magnier from Pierre Talvard's Haras du Cadran draft.

His three-quarter-length victory over fellow Wootton Bassett colt and Group 1 winner Hawk Mountain put Talvard in dreamland.

Constitution River wins the Prix du Jockey Club Credit: Â© APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Of the Classic victory, Talvard said: "It’s a dream. It’s the second time I’ve won the Jockey Club and it’s what we work for every day. I won with The Grey Gatsby as well. It’s so important for us to turn up at least one good horse each year. This year is extraordinary because we have five or six, including Constitution River, Leffard, The Last Dance and Godspeed. It’s the sum of 45 years of work.

"What was most notable was his mental strength. When it got to the finish, he was the one who never deviated, never cracked. He just has an exceptional mind. What he did is exceptional, but I must say this. I have a lot of admiration for Paul Shanahan who, when he came to see the horse as a yearling, said in a split second, ‘I love him'."

Magnier said: "I just want to say a very big congratulations to Pierre Talvard. He’s been a big supporter of ours and is a good friend of ours. Well done to everyone in Arqana as well. It’s great to be able to come over here and buy horses like him out of Arqana.

"Everyone who works with us did a great job in picking him out and it’s great for Pierre and everyone at Haras du Cadran."

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