Competition announced to name two Qatar Racing fillies by the exciting Zoustar

Zoustar: Tweenhills' exciting young stallion Credit: Edward Whitaker

Qatar Racing’s social media followers will have the opportunity to name two fillies by its international sire sensation Zoustar and watch them run in the Classic-winning claret silks over the coming years.

Standing at Tweenhills, Zoustar's first European crop of juveniles was last year headed by Cheveley Park Stakes heroine and Cartier champion two-year-old Lezoo, who holds an entry in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas alongside paternal half-siblings Couplet and Gemstar. The promising Zoology is also entered in the 2,000 Guineas.

Zoustar's European yearling sales figures last year saw him reach an average of £79,715, the highest of his generation in Europe, while an 17 of his yearlings sold for seven figures in Australia.

To enter the competition you must follow Qatar Racing on Twitter and Instagram and reply to any of the social media posts with name suggestions, which must be clean and no longer than 18 characters. Entries close on midnight this Sunday and the winners will be announced the week of Monday, March 20.

The two juvenile fillies are out of Out Of The Flames and Wind Fire respectively, the first-named a winner and third in the Queen Mary for Richard Hannon and the dam of Zoustar's promising Wesley Ward-trained Stars On Fire, while Wind Fire was a stakes winner at two and three and also third to No Nay Never in the Norfolk for David Brown.

Qatar Racing’s racing manager David Redvers said: “The Zoustar filly out of Out Of The Flames is with Archie Watson and looking very forward for a Zoustar filly. Being out of a mare who was third in the Queen Mary and who has already bred a two-year-old winner by Zoustar, we would be very hopeful she might even turn into a Royal Ascot filly.”

"The Zoustar filly out of Wind Fire has been in training with John and Thady Gosden for about three weeks. She's another extremely well bred, speedy filly. Her dam was also placed at Royal Ascot, this time in the Norfolk Stakes, and although I wouldn’t expect her to be quite as forward and likely to be running by Ascot, I would expect her to be extremely fast."

The competition winners will be chosen by Sheikh Fahad, chairman of Qatar Racing, and Redvers. The prize includes two tickets for the opening day of the Guineas Festival which starts on Friday, May 5.

Redvers added: "Zoustar is a phenomenal stallion and has been very well received globally. He's a very exciting stallion for Sheikh Fahad, his brothers and the Qatar Racing operation. We look forward to seeing his second European crop on the track this year.

"The names should reflect Zoustar’s class and the fillies’ high-quality pedigree. We look forward to going through the entries. Fingers crossed – you could be naming future champions."

