Close relation to unbeaten National Stakes winner Quorto another well-bred newcomer for Godolphin

Unibet Zero% Mission Novice Stakes (6.30 Kempton, Wednesday)

What's the story?

Godolphin unveils another well-bred debut at Kempton, this time in the form of Too Darn Hot colt Creative Story. Too Darn Hot's first crop proved a massive hit in 2023, producing the likes of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Fallen Angel, as well as May Hill Stakes scorer Darnation plus Tattersalls Stakes winner and Dewhurst second Alyanaabi.

How is he bred?

The three-year-old is the second foal out of stakes winner Volume, a daughter of Mount Nelson who was also third to Taghrooda in the Oaks at Epsom. A half-sister to Listed Dee Stakes winner and last year's Jebel Hatta second El Drama, she had sold to John Ferguson for 700,000gns from Fittocks Stud at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale in 2014.

Too Darn Hot has an exciting debutant at Kempton on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Volume has had only one runner to date, but the Dubawi-sired Quorto was a top-notch one. The ill-fated colt won all three of his starts at two for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, including in the Curragh's National Stakes. There he defeated subsequent Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck by a length and a quarter, with smart performers Mohawk and Land Force in behind too.

Quorto had also won the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket the time before, beating another subsequent Group 1 winner in Cape Of Good Hope, a Galileo brother to globetrotting superstar Highland Reel and Hardwicke Stakes score Idaho.

Who does he face?

Creative Story's 13 rivals include the once-raced Siyouni colt Condor Pasa, third to Godolphin's well-regarded El Cordobes over course and distance in November. The Newsells Park Stud homebred is out of Waldnah, a Listed winner by New Approach and a half-sister to St Leger hero Masked Marvel and to Waldlerche, the dam of Arc winner Waldgeist and Group 2 scorer Waldlied.

Highclere Racing's Make Believe colt Suspicion was also third over course and distance to another exciting Godolphin performer, the unbeaten Silent Age, in January. He is a relation to several black-type performers through his dam, the Raven's Pass mare Neigh Lass, while the Gosdens-trained Vibrato is out of a Declaration Of War half-sister to Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille winner Shareta.

